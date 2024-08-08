Disturbance brewing in Atlantic could become 2024 hurricane season's next named storm, Ernesto

The National Hurricane System is monitoring a disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean that has some chances of forming in the next several days. Long-range weather models are showing that this disturbance could be the next named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, according to FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner.

The area of low pressure is currently located in the central Atlantic, and could form in the central or western tropical Atlantic early next week, the NHC said in its latest forecast. Development is possible as it approaches the Lesser Antilles early- to mid-next week. The disturbance is forecast to move toward the west-northwest into the Greater Antilles after that.

NHC forecasters give this disturbance a 20% chance of forming in the next week.

It's too soon to tell how strong it could get or where it may go, Garner said.

"We'll have to watch it carefully because it will be on our side of the (Atlantic) basin," he added.

Should this disturbance develop, it'll be named Ernesto, the fifth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Debby continues to flood the Carolinas. The storm is expected to track northeast out of that region and eventually out of the U.S., but not before causing more flooding in the mountains of Pennsylvania, upstate New York, Vermont and New Hampshire.