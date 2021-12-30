Dense fog moves through Central Florida, impacting roadways

article

A Dense Fog Advisory was issued for much of Central Florida on Thursday morning.

The affected counties are:

Sumter

Lake

Seminole

Orange

Brevard

Osceola

Visibility could drop below a half-mile in spots across the region, creating hazardous driving conditions through at least sunrise.

Polk/Osceola line on Thursday morning

"Be sure to use your low-beam headlights and make sure there is enough distance between you and the car in front of you," she said.

