Disney Ultimate Toy Drive brings holiday cheer to Central Florida families

The Brief Disney cast members and U.S. Marines are sorting thousands of donated toys this week for the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive supporting Central Florida families. Volunteers gathered at ESPN Wide World of Sports as gifts were organized for Toys for Tots, continuing a partnership dating back 75 years. Donations can be made online through Dec. 24 at DisneyStore.com/ToyDrive.



Disney cast members and U.S. Marines are working side by side this week to sort thousands of donated gifts for the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive, an annual effort supporting Toys for Tots and families in need across Central Florida.

Volunteers gathered Thursday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex, where piles of board games, stuffed animals and other toys were being organized for distribution.

A Disney spokesperson — greeting volunteers in festive holiday attire — said the atmosphere was "pure joy" as cast members turned out in large numbers.

These toys go right back to Central Florida families, Disney says.

Disney’s partnership with Toys for Tots stretches back decades, rooted in a relationship that began when Walt Disney and his animators helped design the program’s original train logo 75 years ago.

The toy sorting will continue throughout the week as Marines and volunteers prepare the gifts for delivery to local children ahead of the holidays.

How to Participate

What you can do:

Fans and families can join the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive by donating a toy online now through Dec. 24 at DisneyStore.com/ToyDrive.