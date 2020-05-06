Critical fire weather conditions developing across East Central Florida

Critical fire weather conditions are developing across East Central Florida.

A "Fire Weather Watch" goes into effect on Thursday, as relative humidity values go down and winds increase.

A front will slide over the state on Wednesday, pulling in a drier air mass.

Expect relative humidity from 20-30% west of I-95, and closer to 40% along the east coast by Thursday.

Winds out of the northwest around 15mph will become north-northeasterly through the afternoon.

Higher wind gusts are expected.

Advertisement

Any fires that develop will spread quickly, so outdoor burning is not recommended.

Areas affected are Volusia, Lake, Orange, Seminole, Brevard, Osceola and Indian River counties.