Will weather cooperate for tonight’s SpaceX launch?

Finally! After days and days of delays, SpaceX will attempt a much-awaited launch Thursday night over in Cape Canaveral.

The mission will aim to put a Turkish Satellite into orbit. The launch window will open for 4 hours beginning at 8:28 p.m.

As of right now, launch probability stands at 70% but might that chance fall a bit as forecasters reassess conditions for later tonight?

An incoming cold front currently located over the Gulf South is moving right at Florida.

Clouds will continue increasing throughout the day and rain chances will be rising after 6:30-7 p.m. this evening. Rain coverage will begin over the western counties, spreading into East Central Florida territory late evening through very early Friday morning.

A look at current forecast modeling shows a band of showers moving through the midsection of the State late tonight.

The threat of rainfall and of course the previously mentioned increase in clouds could be enough to throw a wrench in the launch.

