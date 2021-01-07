SpaceX gearing up for 1st rocket launch of 2021 on Thursday

article

SpaceX is preparing for its first rocket launch of 2021-- if the weather cooperates.

The space company will try to launch a Falcon 9 rocket on Thursday at 8:28 p.m. from Cape Canaveral.

The Kennedy Space Center said that SpaceX will bring a communications satellite for a Turkish satellite operator into space this launch, helping establish telecommunication services over Turkey and other countries.

This launch was originally scheduled for November 30th, 2020, but was delayed several times.

