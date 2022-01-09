Cold front moves across Florida Monday; temps dip into 60s on Tuesday

We have a warm end to the weekend.

Sunday highs will be in the low-80s across Central Florida.

These temperatures are more than 10 degrees above seasonal.

The heat is here to stay on Monday before a cold front sweeps across the Florida peninsula, ushering in much cooler air on Tuesday.

This cold front will move across the southeast today.

There is a "slight" risk for damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado or two in portions of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

Once the front moves toward Florida, it will lose some steam.

We will likely see brief downpours, lightning and gusty winds on Monday.

Once the front clears, afternoon highs dip into the 60s on Tuesday.

Remember where you put your jackets because they will be needed as you head to work on Tuesday morning.

