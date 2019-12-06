Clear skies, cool temps for Mount Dora Christmas Walk
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - Thousands will flock to Mount Dora for the annual Christmas Walk downtown, and weather will be cool and quiet.
The event is free and begins at 5:00 PM.
Expect temperatures in the upper 60s, falling to around 62 degrees by 9 PM.
Children will have a chance to go snow sledding in Donnelly Park at 530 N Donnelly St, Mt Dora, FL 32757.
Road Closures: Baker and Donnelly Streets between 7th and 3rd Ave, 4th Ave and McDonald, 5th Ave between Baker and Alexander, Alexander St between 5th and 3rd Ave
Parking Instructions: Handicap Parking available at City Hall
Shuttle Services: First Baptist Church - Bus shuttles.