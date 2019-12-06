Clear skies, cool temps for Mount Dora Christmas Walk

Thousands will flock to Mount Dora for the annual Christmas Walk downtown, and weather will be cool and quiet.

The event is free and begins at 5:00 PM.

Expect temperatures in the upper 60s, falling to around 62 degrees by 9 PM.

Children will have a chance to go snow sledding in Donnelly Park at 530 N Donnelly St, Mt Dora, FL 32757.

Road Closures: Baker and Donnelly Streets between 7th and 3rd Ave, 4th Ave and McDonald, 5th Ave between Baker and Alexander, Alexander St between 5th and 3rd Ave

Parking Instructions: Handicap Parking available at City Hall

Shuttle Services: First Baptist Church - Bus shuttles.