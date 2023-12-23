Christmas Eve Forecast: Wet weather is on its way to Central Florida

Tonight's low: 58 degrees

Tomorrow's high: 59 degrees

Christmas Eve Forecast

A breezy wind out of the east will continue on Christmas Eve. Outside of a few stray showers near the Cape, most will remain dry again with passing clouds. Should be good weather for some last-minute shopping. We'll remain mild with lows in the upper 50s inland and low 60s near the coast. Highs will reach into the mid-70s.

Gusty onshore winds will last through this weekend allowing for rough seas. With a high rip current risk again on Sunday, it's better to look at it than actually go in through the holiday. Highs will reach into the mid-70s along the coast with a few showers possible.

Fair weather returns Sunday at the parks with likely dry weather and highs into the mid-70s.

The Christmas holiday is still on track to be wet and mild with showers and even a few storms possible thanks to a sweeping system across the eastern US. In terms of timing, rain will become more likely by the afternoon with a drier forecast early on when gifts are being opened.

It'll be tough to get in any outdoor traditions with likely rain chances. We're not expecting severe weather, but a few downpours will be possible during any storm. Rain chances may linger through Wednesday before much drier and cooler air moves in to end the week/year. In fact, we could see some really cool temps to ring in the New Year!