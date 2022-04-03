Chances of rain increases for tomorrow afternoon

article

After a beautiful day, drier conditions continue into the night.

Cloud cover will continue to decrease tonight leaving skies mostly clear with lows into the low 60s and upper 50s for our northern counties.

Due to the rainfall on Saturday, the ground remains saturated which will increase the chance of patch fog late tonight.

More moisture seeps into the area tomorrow, increasing the chance of rain tomorrow afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 80s.

By midweek, a front will move across the peninsula bringing another chance for showers and storms.

Advertisement

For the latest weather updates, make sure to download the FOX 35 Storm Team App.