Central Florida wakes up to lows in the 40s and 50s, another cold front incoming

A cold front from the east brought temperatures in Central Florida down to the 40s and 50s on Sunday morning.

The beautiful weather will continue throughout the day on Sunday, which is forecasted to have lots of sunshine and a zero percent chance for rain.

Dozens of November records across the nation are expected to be broken this upcoming week, as a powerful Arctic cold front will bring the coldest temperatures of the season. The front will sweep through the Northern Plains and upper Midwest on Sunday, into the Southern Plains and Ohio Valley on Monday, and then through the East Coast and Deep South on Tuesday.

So, while temperatures will slightly increase on Monday and Tuesday, another cold front is expected to move through Central Florida on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will again drop, bringing lows back down to at least 55 degrees.

Rain chances will remain low for Veteran's Day and Tuesday but will increase later in the upcoming week.

