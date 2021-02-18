Central Florida to see near-record heat ahead of weekend cold front

We start this Thursday off with a FOX 35 WEATHER ALERT.

Looks like a round of dense fog for North Central Florida until 10 am Thursday morning. The lowest visibility will be in the advisory area with only patchy fog closer to Orlando.

Again, fog will lift by mid-morning. Temps will be quite mild out the door early today.

This afternoon will offer up near-record warmth, Southerly breezes and perhaps an isolated shower after about 3 pm. Highs in Orlando will soar to around 85 degrees. A record for the date is 87.

The remainder of the viewing area will see similar temps, humidity will be on the higher side of the spectrum.

The cold front located in the Panhandle this morning will steadily move towards our viewing area late tonight.

Weather near the front will be rough, a slight risk of severe weather will be on tap up that way through this afternoon, a Tornado watch is in effect until 9 am for the Western Panhandle. Very heavy rain is also a possibility in that area today, so do consider that if you're traveling in that region.

Our rain chances around the Central Peninsula will rise very late tonight and into Friday morning.

Expect a decent run of showers and a few isolated storms producing some gusty winds and a rumble of thunder. Timing appears to be around 7 am Friday morning with rain coverage continuing well into the afternoon and evening.

Lows will drop off to levels we have not seen in a while. The warmest readings will be down in south Brevard County and the coolest readings will be in the 40s up near Ocala and Gainesville.

The current severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center has Florida in a "non-severe" risk area which is always welcomed news!

Behind the front late Friday night into Saturday morning will bring some chilly but beautiful weather back to Florida. A look at wake-up temps Saturday morning shows a mix of 30s and 40s under a canopy of full sun.

Weekend highs will range between 65-70 degrees, enjoy the gorgeous slice of weather!

