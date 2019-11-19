Central Florida just won the weather lottery!

article

Looks like plenty of great weather winnings to split with everyone who lives in Central Florida! After a cloudy, chill filled weekend, local weather is changing for the better. A weak front will move through the region early this morning. Aside from just a few clouds around early today, the passage of the front will bring an extended spell of pleasant temps and loads of sunshine. Daily highs will climb through the 70s each afternoon, overnights will offer up cool, clear conditions with lows falling into the lower and middle 50s. The next strong front will course through Central Florida Saturday night into Sunday morning. It's at that time that we could see a few showers develop with cooler, drier weather dominating the weekend and into the Thanksgiving Holiday week ahead.