Central Florida could see downpours, lightning, gusty winds on Sunday

Central Florida can expect a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday morning with showers and isolated storms possible in the afternoon.

There is a plume of dry air centered across the Florida peninsula that has kept rain limited over the last 24 hours. We could see some showers and an isolated storm or two across the viewing area later on Sunday.

Those showers will begin along our coastal communities around lunchtime and slowly move to the interior by the afternoon. There is a chance for brief downpours, lighting, and gusty winds. The coverage stays at 30 to 40 percent Sunday. Lower rain chances begin on Monday.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone

As for temperatures, they will be a few degrees cooler than the last several days. Afternoon highs across the Orlando metro will be in the mid-80s, near seasonal, and will reach the low-80s along the coast.

Speaking of the coast, if you are planning on heading to the beach on Sunday, there is a high risk for rip currents at all east coast beaches. If you swim in the Atlantic, make sure you do so near an open lifeguard stand. In addition, the UV Index is high, so don't forget to pack your sunscreen no matter what your plans.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest weather updates.