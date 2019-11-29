Black Friday temperatures closer to normal

If you're heading out the door early for Black Friday deals, you'll want to grab a light jacket.

It's a cool start, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s

Afternoon high temperatures will be a touch cooler than yesterday, topping off in the mid-to-upper 70s.

The normal temperature in Orlando for this time of year is 76 degrees.

Drier air in the middle and upper layers of the atmosphere will keep rain out of the forecast.

Winds will be out of the Northeast at 5-10mph.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to the mid-to-upper 50s with some patchy fog developing early Saturday morning.

A powerful storm is moving across the northern tier of the United States, bringing heavy snow through the Northern Plains and Midwest.

The system will drag a cold front into Florida on Sunday.

A much colder airmass will settle in behind the front early next week.

Lows will drop to the 30s and 40s Monday night.

Afternoon high temperatures will be topping off in the low-60s on Tuesday.

The cooler air will stick around through mid-week, with temperatures back in the low 70s on Thursday.