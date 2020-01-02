Big cool down Sunday

article

A storm system moving over the South will drag a cold front over Florida this weekend, ushering in much colder air by Sunday.

The front will arrive Saturday morning, increasing the chance for showers and isolated storms from 5AM to 1PM.

Expect winds to pick up out of the south-southwest, gusting as high as 25mph.

Afternoon high temperatures will be in the low 70s on Saturday, but dropping significantly on Sunday, with upper 50s forecast for Orlando.

Overnight temperatures will drop to the upper 30s and low 40s.