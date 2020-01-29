Be prepared: Statewide tornado drill expected on Wednesday morning

article

According to NOAA, there will be a statewide tornado drill on Wednesday morning.

They said that participation in the statewide tornado drill is voluntary and decided county by county. If your county participates, you should consider yourselves under a Tornado Watch. This means that you should monitor the weather and be prepared to go to a safe place in the event of a warning. A Tornado Warning will then be issued at 10 a.m. EST, meaning you should take immediate protective action.

"In real life, you must listen for the Watch and Warning messages to determine the threat to your area, and decide which protective actions to take," NOAA said in a press release. "When in doubt, take immediate protective action! Plans may vary depending on the number of adults present, how vulnerable your location is, communications or other factors. All Floridians should use the tornado drill to develop and practice their severe weather plans. Being prepared saves lives!"

Public and commercial broadcasters, school districts, private schools, preschools, and daycare centers are encouraged to participate in the drill.