Another cold front expected to arrive in Central Florida this weekend

Another cold front is expected to move through Central Florida this weekend, bringing lows back into the 40s and 50s, with highs only expected to hit the 60s.

The bottom end of the latest cold front to enter Central Florida is currently moving through. So, the region is warming up and as Thursday progresses, rain chances will increase. The end of the workweek is forecasted to be mostly cloudy and wet.

However, the weekend is expected to be sunny and cool in Central Florida. Winds out of the northwest will bring drier air into the area, so conditions will be much less humid and much more comfortable. Temperatures will drop, bringing wake-up temperatures this weekend into the 40s and 50s, with highs in the 60s.

The weekend also looks to be rain-free, with just a slight chance for some light showers along the coast on Saturday, mainly across northern Brevard and coastal Volusia County. Otherwise, expect lots of sunshine and breeze.

