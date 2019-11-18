After a cold weekend, Central Florida temps start rising today with more sun!

article



Weekend weather conditions in Central Florida were certainly quite cool as the region remained on the backside of a developing coastal storm. Low clouds, grey skies and highs only in the 50s made for a chilly scene for most. Today, the coastal storm will move away from the area allowing for a break in the clouds and warmer temps as a result. Expect the clearing trend to commence around the noon hour today and hold steady towards sundown. Another cold front will move through later tonight, helping to clear the skies with little impact on the temperatures in it's wake. Sunshine is expected for the remainder of the week, rain chances are at zero. Expect temperatures to continue growing higher both during the day and overnight as the warm up continues. By Friday we're expecting highs closer 80 degrees and overnight lows near 60. Enjoy the thaw!