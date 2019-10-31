A Warm, muggy night for trick or treating

article

Happy Halloween! Well, at least we can say it's not snowing but, it won't be all that comfortable for Central Florida trick or treaters this evening either. While a cool front will blow through the area tonight, looks to arrive a little to late. After a near record breaking, hot day across the area, highs near 90 degrees, expect only slight cooling as we head towards sundown tonight. Temperatures at 7pm will remain in the lower 80s with a partly cloudy sky. Don't rule out an isolated shower either as the approaching front moves into the Florida Panhandle. Rain chances this evening stand at 20%, most of us should stay dry. Stay safe out there!