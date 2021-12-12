3 cold fronts to push through nation but will Florida be impacted?

While the rest of the nation cools down as we head into the holidays, a big ridge of subtropical high pressure in the western Gulf of Mexico will drift toward Florida, arriving next weekend and keeping our weather warm.

Being late-fall, three cold fronts will try to punch through Florida to cool things off, but all three will face failure.

The first front passes through Orlando Sunday afternoon but will have little impact. The region will see a wind shift to the northeast at 15 to 20 mph and clouds coming in from the Atlantic. It is expected to dissolve before making it much farther south. Temperatures will remain in the 80s.

The second front tries to move in next weekend but will get washed out before even making it through Georgia. It will cool down Texas behind this second front with 50s and 60s replacing their 70s and 80s. Florida will stay just as toasty as the blocking ridge of high-pressure parks right overhead.

Finally, as the week of Christmas arrives, a third and more potent cold front will make a move into the southeast but looks, as of now, to be slowed down to the point of stalling north of us. This should result in highs remaining in the mid to upper 70s for the holiday. The NOAA Climate Prediction Center forecasts temperatures to remain above normal as we head into Christmas.

