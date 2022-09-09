FOX 35's We Love Florida: Celebrating businesses, restaurants, and things to do around Florida
We Love Florida!
From the beaches to the theme parks, small towns to big cities, Space Coast to the cruise ports, and all the people, wildlife, and weather in between, Florida is a special place to live! And whether you’ve lived here your whole life or moved here recently, we’re here to celebrate the history, landmarks, businesses, and restaurants that make Florida such a unique spot in America.
Visit www.FOX35Orlando.com/WeLoveFlorida to see the latest articles, stories, and videos about all the cool stuff to do, eat, visit, and explore in Central Florida.
HELP US TELL FLORIDA’S STORY!
Whether it’s a beautiful sunset off the coast, a photo of the latest rocket launch, a manatee in the springs, or a family picnic in the park, we’d love to see – and share – your Florida story. Post it on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok – whatever social media you use – with the hashtag, #WeLoveFlorida.
And email us, WeLoveFlorida@FOX.com. We may just share those photos on Good Day Orlando or on FOX 35’s social media channels.
‘YEAH, WE LOVE FLORIDA!’
We partnered with Stephen Arnold Music to create a jingle for FOX 35’s "We Love Florida" brand. Here are the lyrics:
We Love Florida
Got the sunshine in our souls
It’s the life we love
Yeah this is home
We Love Florida
From the city to the beach
We’re lovin where we live
Yeah We Love Florida
We’ve got it all livin right here
365 all year
It’s everything you’d ever want
Nothing but the sun shine shine
Yeah the sun shine
Feeling the love from everywhere
Sharing a spirit that we share
It’s the place that we belong to
It’s a feeling we hold on to
We Love Florida
Got the sunshine in our souls
It’s the life we love
Yeah this is home
We Love Florida
From the city to the beach
We’re lovin where we live
Yeah We Love Florida
It’s where the dreams turn into life
It’s where the palms become the sky
It’s neighbors helping neighbors
We’re livin such a good life life
Such a good life
We are the future of the sun
We are the ones getting it done
We’re the history of ages
And we’re proud of what it made us…
We Love Florida
Got the sunshine in our souls
It’s the life we love
Yeah this is home
We Love Florida
From the city to the beach
We’re lovin where we live
Yeah We Love Florida
We Love Florida
We’ve got the sunshine in our souls
It’s the life we love
Yeah this is home
We Love Florida
From the city to the beach
We’re lovin where we live
Yeah We Love Florida
From the city to the beach
We’re lovin where we live
Yeah We Love Florida
It’s where we wanna be
Cause We Love Florida