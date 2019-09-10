9-year-old Minnesota boy takes wrong turn on 5K race, wins 10K race instead
A 9-year-old boy from St. Cloud, Minnesota was born to run. In fact, after making a wrong turn during a 5K run, he accidently won a 10K in Sartell a week and a half ago.
Wisconsin woman diagnosed with rare cancer after noticing 'ingrown hair' on this part of her body
She went to a dermatologist who told her the bump was likely nothing to worry about, as the skin around it appeared healthy. But the doctor recommended Marisa Strupp see a gynecologist anyway, and she did.
Restaurant's 'Labor Inducer' burger is attracting an 'influx of pregnant women'
The owners of a restaurant in Minnesota claim they’ve been seeing an “influx of pregnant women” ever since news of their alleged “Labor Inducer” burger started making headlines across the state.
Minnesota police seize nearly $4M of THC vaping products: 'If you think this is a problem now, wait'
Nearly $4 million worth of illegal THC vaping cartridges were seized from a Minnesota residence Monday as police warned against the dangers of the illicit product that has already been linked to one death in the state.
Minnesota couple charged in death of 21-month-old son who drowned in tub while they went shopping
A Minnesota couple have been charged with second-degree manslaughter for neglect of a child after their 21-month-old son drowned in a bathtub while they were out shopping for two hours, authorities said Tuesday.
Hacker reportedly takes over smart home, plays vulgar music, sets thermostat to 90 degrees
Smart home systems promise security and peace of mind, but all that automation leads to some vulnerabilities that many homeowners may not be considering — like virtual attacks by hackers.
Minnesota student's questionable school lunch post goes viral: 'Sad excuse for a meal'
A Minnesota student’s Facebook post has gone viral after she shared an alarming image of a meal one school attempted to pass off as a suitable lunch - prompting officials to issue what many called a “condescending” apology.
Mother charged with neglect after 42-pound teen son dies
A Milwaukee mother is facing child neglect charges following the death of her 42-pound teenage son.