Kids are eating vaping cartridges, drinking liquid nicotine, poison control center says
As health officials across the country grapple to find the cause behind some 805 cases of e-cigarette-linked lung illnesses, doctors in Kansas — which has seen at least two vaping-related deaths — are seemingly dealing with something new: Kids eating vaping cartridges.
Dog that lived at shelter for more than 400 days finally gets adopted after human moves in
A Kansas dog who has lived in an animal shelter for more than a year was finally adopted on Tuesday, a week after a man moved into the shelter to try and help find the dog a home.
Police: Toddler injected with enough methadone to kill adult
Court records say a Wichita toddler who died at a motel had enough methadone in his system to kill an opioid-addicted adult.
Kansas health officials report first vaping fatality in the state, nationwide death toll rises to 6
Kansas health officials say they have confirmed the first death in the state related to an outbreak of a lung disease linked to vaping.