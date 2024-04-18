Kansas fugitive arrested in Florida after his girlfriend calls 911 for him striking her in the face: Deputies

article

A Kansas fugitive was arrested after allegedly striking his girlfriend in the face inside a Florida home, deputies said.

Nathaniel Morris, 65, had an active warrant out of the Greary County Sheriff's Office in Junction City, Kansas from March 2023 for offenses that include domestic battery, DUI, and fleeing from several traffic infractions.

On Tuesday, a woman called 911 to a home on Underwick Path in Palm Coast after she said Morris had struck her in the face.

When deputies located Morris inside of the home, he refused all commands to come out for several minutes, a press release shows.

READ: Florida sheriff's date night derailed by 'obnoxious' man with swinging fishhook

Deputies were then able to negotiate with him from a window until Morris opened the front door.

He was arrested for domestic battery and for being a fugitive from justice, deputies said.

Morris is being held in the Flagler County Jail without bond.