World War II-era bomber crashes; at least 7 reported dead
A World War II-era B-17 bomber with 13 people aboard crashed and burned at the Hartford airport after encountering mechanical trouble on takeoff Wednesday, killing seven of them.
Gunmaker Colt suspends production of AR-15 for civilian market
Gunmaker Colt says it is suspending its production of rifles for the civilian market including the popular AR-15.
Sandy Hook Promise releases chilling back-to school PSA to bring awareness to 'horrific new normal'
Sandy Hook Promise, a nonprofit aimed at preventing shootings and other harmful acts of violence in schools, released a chilling new PSA on Wednesday that depicts students in a cheery, familiar way showing off their new backpacks, jackets and binders — before taking a dark and sobering turn.