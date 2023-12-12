Connecticut infant dies in car crash days before 1st birthday
ENFIELD, Conn. - A Connecticut infant was killed in a single-car crash days before his first birthday.
The Connecticut State Police on December 10, officers responded to the crash on Interstate 91 near exit 45.
They said, for reasons unknown, a car veered of the side of the road and collided with the metal guardrail. The car then rolled over and landed in a grassy area.
The driver, Fransheska Stuart, 30, was seriously injured in the crash.
The infant in the car, identified as Isiah Ortiz, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital where he died.
According to records, Isiah's birthday was on December 13.
Authorities said the crash remains under investigation.
This story was reported from Los Angeles.