Oviedo $21 million State Road 426, County Road 419 widening project now complete

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), Seminole County and the City of Oviedo celebrated the completion of the transformational widening project at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 6.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony featured remarks from key officials, including Seminole County Commission Chairman and District Two Commissioner Jay Zembower, Seminole County District One Commissioner Bob Dallari, FDOT District Five Director of Transportation Development Jack Adkins, and City of Oviedo Mayor Megan Sladek.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), Seminole County and the City of Oviedo celebrated the completion of the transformational widening project at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 6. (Credit: Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT)

What is included in the widening project?

What we know:

Among the improvements included in this project are a 22-foot-wide raised grass median, dedicated bike lanes and sidewalks on both sides of the street. These upgrades provide safer and more efficient travel options for all users.

Significant stormwater enhancements were also implemented to improve drainage in the area.

A pedestrian hybrid beacon was also installed in February near Oviedo High School. Officials said the advanced crossing system stops traffic when activated, ensuring a safer route for students and pedestrians seeking to cross.

What they're saying:

Officials said that the completion of the S.R. 426 and C.R. 419 widening project marks a significant investment in Oviedo’s infrastructure.

"Thanks to the continued support of our residents through the Penny Sales Tax, we are delivering meaningful improvements that will benefit our region for years to come," Zembower said.

"Oviedo residents have been anticipating the expansion of Broadway Street for over 20 years," Sladek said. "Now that it is completed, we are excited to welcome private sector investment in this brick-lined corridor and all the vitality and economic growth that it brings."

"This project really is a testament to what we can accomplish when state and local agencies work together toward a common goal," Adkins said. "By partnering with Seminole County and the City of Oviedo, we’ve been able to deliver infrastructure improvements that will benefit residents and visitors for years to come."

