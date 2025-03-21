Air traffic control staffing crisis: Rising runway incursions, 'near misses' raise concerns

The Brief Runway incursions are increasing, with air traffic control staffing shortages contributing to safety concerns. The FAA is hiring more controllers and launching training programs, but fatigue and workload issues persist. While airports receive funding for infrastructure, experts warn that staffing remains a critical safety challenge.



You might have heard the terms "near miss" and "close call" a lot recently, when talking about commercial airlines. That’s what FOX 35 News is delving into: how close they really are, how often this is happening, and what changes are being made to avoid them.

‘We are concerned about continued pressure on air traffic controllers’

What we know:

Runway incursions, where an aircraft or vehicle is somewhere it shouldn’t be on a runway, are a growing concern for aviation safety. In 2014, the FAA recorded about 1,264 such incidents, but today that number has risen to more than 1,700 annually.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) attributes many of these issues to staffing shortages in air traffic control, which has led to mandated overtime, reduced training, and increased fatigue among controllers. In response, the agency has launched initiatives like the Air Traffic Collegiate Training Initiative to fast-track new controllers into the workforce.

What we don't know:

Despite increased hiring efforts—1,500 new air traffic controllers in 2023 and 1,800 in 2024—it’s unclear whether these numbers will be enough to fully address the problem. The FAA employs about 14,000 controllers, but not all are fully certified. It’s also uncertain how effectively the agency is enforcing regulations aimed at reducing fatigue, as some controllers are still taking on multiple roles due to understaffing.

The backstory:

The FAA has been aware of air traffic control staffing issues for two decades, yet the problem persists. Recent near-miss incidents, including one involving a Southwest flight in Orlando last year, have brought renewed attention to the issue. While midair incidents are a concern, runway incursions pose an even greater risk. In some cases, short-staffing has forced controllers to take on multiple roles at once, increasing the risk of errors.

Big picture view:

Air traffic controllers play a critical role in national safety and the economy, but they are under increasing pressure due to staffing shortages. The Biden administration has allocated $14.5 billion for airport infrastructure improvements, with Florida airports receiving significant funding for terminal and taxiway expansions. While these investments improve airport facilities, they don’t directly address the staffing shortages affecting air traffic control.

What they're saying:

Last year, an air traffic controller gave a Southwest flight heading to Orlando the green light to cross a runway, at the exact same time another flight was starting to take off. Emily Walsh was on that flight.

"I'm very lucky that it was a near collision and not an actual collision," she told FOX 35 at the time.

The FAA says a lot of the problems we’re seeing with airplanes are due to staffing issues with air traffic control. There’s a new fast-track program meant to help with staffing shortages, called the Air Traffic Collegiate Training Initiative. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is one of the first schools in the nation to be part of it. Dr. McCormick runs the program, and he gave FOX 35 Reporter Marie Edinger a tour of the lab.

"The students are passionate, dedicated, enthusiastic," Dr. McCormick said. "Air traffic controllers are the unsung heroes."The soon-to-be air traffic controllers in that lab are constantly scanning around, updating their situational awareness.

They have to look at the radar displays for aircraft near and far, check the weather, look out the window, check the landing strips and fix the lighting on the runway. Communicate constantly. Make a plan, go to execute the plan, adjust the plan.

"It’s you. You're responsible for all the actions, all the safety and the efficiency of all the aircraft," Dr. McCormick said.

Dr. McCormick says air traffic controllers have a lot riding on them. They have life and safety depending on them, of course – but also, people’s livelihoods; the economy of the whole country.

"You have a focus and concentration - I'm sure it would be similar to what professional athletes do," he said. "And when you get to the game, you're fully in."

James Fallon is one of the students we saw training. He says the curriculum is rigorous. It takes hard work and dedication. A lot comes at you at once.

"You've got to juggle like ten aircraft at a time in the lab, and you have to make sure they're all safe, like good separation from each other," Fallon said.

FOX 35 reached out to the Flight Safety Foundation where President and CEO Dr. Hassan Shahidi said the FAA has been working on bettering standards.

"We are concerned about continued pressure on air traffic controllers to work these long hours, long shifts. That can't be good for safety."

So now the trick is actually enforcing compliance with those regulations.

"We are concerned generally, moving forward, that training, whether it's pilots or air traffic controllers, will be important," said Dr. Shahidi.

Right now, the FAA employs about 14,000 air traffic controllers – but not all of them are fully certified. Even still, Dr. McCormick says you’re in good hands when you’re in the sky.

"The air traffic control system operates on 99.99999% safety and efficiency," said Dr. McCormick. "That is two five nines."

What's next:

The Department of Transportation has announced plans to hire more controllers, though issues with application links and ongoing enforcement challenges raise concerns. Meanwhile, airports continue expanding infrastructure, but air traffic control staffing remains a key factor in ensuring flight safety.

