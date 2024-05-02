Belle Isle police officer ran over during traffic stop, officials say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A Belle Isle police officer was run over during a traffic stop overnight Wednesday, according to the Belle Isle Police Department.

The incident happened just before 2:45 a.m. in Belle Isle, a city in Orange County, Florida.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was towing a trailer without working lights, police said. When officers made contact with the driver, they said they smelled weed and asked the driver to exit the vehicle.

Florida couple arrested after 15-month-old dies from fentanyl, meth overdose: officials

The driver, however, allegedly refused, which caused the officers to remove him from the vehicle. He began to resist and during the struggle, the man shoved one of the officers to the ground, the police department said.

The officer on the ground was then ran over by the trailer attached to the man's vehicle.

The driver was eventually taken into custody and drugs and a gun were found inside the vehicle, police said. The man's identity was not made immediately clear.

Man arrested 10 months after deadly Orlando shooting: police

The officer was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

"There is no threat to the public and the Belle Isle Police Department would like to thank the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the Edgewood Police Department for their assistance at the scene," the Belle Isle Police Department said.