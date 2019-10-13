Magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes northern California near Hollister
A preliminary 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Hollister, California Tuesday afternoon, about 48 miles from Santa Cruz, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Typhoon leaves as many as 33 dead as Japan continues rescue
TOKYO (AP) — Helicopters, boats and thousands of troops were deployed across Japan to rescue people stranded in flooded homes Sunday, as the death toll from a ferocious typhoon climbed to as high as 33. One woman fell to her death as she was being placed inside a rescue helicopter.