Magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes northern California near Hollister

A preliminary 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Hollister, California Tuesday afternoon, about 48 miles from Santa Cruz, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

USGS said the quake was reported at 12:42 p.m. about 10 miles from Tres Pinos and 15 miles from Hollister. The jolt was felt in Santa Cruz, Santa Clara, and parts of San Jose. It was initially reported as a 4.8-magnitude quake.

Related: 4.5.magnitude quake shakes Pleasant Hill east of San Francisco

There were no immediate reports of damage. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage can occur when an earthquake's magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.

Related: Are you prepared for an earthquake?

The quake was reported a day after a 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck the Pleasant Hill area northeast of San Francisco. Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones says the quake was too far from Monday night's temblor for the two to be connected.

Related: Surviving the earthquake: Prepare, Survive, Recover

Advertisement

There was no immediate reports of injuries.