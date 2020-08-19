'It's all riding on Wisconsin': Nancy Pelosi delivers stark message to Democrats
“No pressure, it’s all riding on Wisconsin,” Pelosi told more than 100 Democrats during a virtual meeting tied to the final day of the Democratic National Convention. “No pressure.”
'Who's standing in the way?' Pelosi jabs at Trump, McConnell
Night 3 of the DNC was a show of strong women in politics, including Speaker of the House Pelosi who had the effective refrain: “Who’s standing in the way?” a direct jab at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Trump.