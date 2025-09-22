UCF offensive line coach Shawn Clark dies at 50 after medical emergency, school says

The Brief UCF offensive line coach Shawn Clark has died at 50. He was hospitalized Sept. 9 after a medical emergency. Clark was a longtime coach and former Appalachian State standout.



The UCF football program is mourning the death of offensive line coach Shawn Clark, who died Monday at age 50, the school announced. Clark suffered a medical emergency on Sept. 9 and had remained hospitalized since then.

What we know:

UCF announced Sunday that offensive line coach Shawn Clark died at age 50. Clark had been hospitalized since Sept. 9 after suffering a medical emergency and was considered stable as recently as last week. The school did not disclose the nature of his condition.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released further details about Clark’s medical emergency or the exact cause of his death. Memorial service arrangements also remain pending.

The backstory:

Clark joined UCF’s staff this season after a five-year stint as head coach at Appalachian State, where he compiled a 40-24 record and led the Mountaineers to four bowl games, including a 2023 Cure Bowl victory in Orlando.

Before his head coaching career, Clark held offensive line coaching positions at Eastern Kentucky, Purdue, and Kent State, and returned to Appalachian State in 2016. As a player, he was a two-time All-American and three-time all-conference offensive lineman at the school.

What they're saying:

Players described the loss as devastating, saying they hope to honor Clark’s memory throughout the rest of the season. Head Coach Scott Frost canceled his weekly news conference Monday but praised Clark in a statement.

"Shawn was so much more than a coach," Frost said. "He was a remarkable man, husband, and father who cared deeply about his players and staff. The reaction of our players and coaches to the news this morning is a testament to Shawn’s character and the impact he had on every life that he touched. He was loved."

