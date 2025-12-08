Camping World Stadium set to host 3 bowl games

The Brief Camping World is the only stadium in the country to host three bowl games this year. The announcement about the lineup came with a bit of drama.



Camping World Stadium is the only stadium in the country that will host three bowl games this year.

The Cure Bowl

The first of the three bowl games at Camping World is the Cure Bowl. South Florida Bulls will face off against the Old Dominion Monarchs. Both teams went 9-and-3 this year.

Orlando Sports Foundation CEO Alan Gooch says the real opponent in the Cure Bowl is cancer. Ticket sales for the game have raised $6.35 million for cancer research over the past decade.

Gooch says this year’s sales could hit a new record.



FOX 35 Reporter Marie Edinger asked how he’s feeling about the bowl games being moved to the Bounce House next year while Camping World is renovated.



"We love playing in Camping World Stadium. It's a great neutral site," Gooch said. "When you play at other stadiums, somebody gets the visitors' locker room, and that's always not as fun."

That game is scheduled for Dec. 17 at 5 p.m.

The Pop-Tarts Bowl

Camping World will host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the BYU Cougars for the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Dec. 27 at 3:30 p.m.

There was a little bit of drama in the selection of those teams, with Notre Dame announcing last-minute that it would not be participating in a bowl game, after getting passed over for the playoffs.

Gooch said he understands there was a lot of raw emotion following that perceived snub that he believes may have contributed to the decision not to play in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

"You're playing at the highest level. You're playing in games that are highly watched in terms of ratings. It's a huge opportunity. So I think if you step back, maybe some may regret not taking that opportunity," Gooch said. "We'll have to let that play out. We're really happy with what we've got. Very happy with Georgia Tech."

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

The last of the bowl games at Camping World is the 80th edition of the Citrus Bowl. That’ll be Michigan Wolverines against the Texas Longhorns.

It’ll be the first time the Longhorns have played in Orlando, but not the first time a Manning has come here.

"I think I would venture to guess the highest-rated game in the country," said Brian Combs, president of Florida Citrus Sports. "It might even outrank some CFP games."

That game is scheduled for 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.