Receiver Allen Hurns has signed an $8 million, two-year contract to remain with the Miami Dolphins through 2021, with $3.27 million guaranteed.

Hurns has 13 receptions for 170 yards and one touchdown this season.

The Miami native and former University of Miami star is a sixth-year pro. He joined the Dolphins as a free agent in July after the Dallas Cowboys released him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.