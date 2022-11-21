FIFA World Cup history: Here's every country that's won the World Cup since 1930 (list)

Do you know when the first World Cup was held? Do you know where it was held? Do you know who won the first FIFA World Cup match?

As the 2022 World Cup is underway in Qatar – the first time the soccer tournament has been held in the Middle East – we decided to take a brief look back at the tournament's history.

According to FIFA's website, the first World Cup tournament was held in 1930 – 92 years ago – and entirely within the city of Montevideo, Uruguay's capital. There were four teams in the first tournament – Argentina, Uruguay, the United States of America, and Yugoslavia – who reportedly played in an "unfinished stadium."

So, who won that first tournament in 1930?

Here's every team that has won the World Cup

2022 - TBD

2018 - France

2014 - Germany

2010 - Spain

2006 - Italy

2002 - Brazil

1998 - France

1994 - Brazil

1990 - Germany FR

1986 - Argentina

1982 - Italy

1978 - Argentina

1974 - Germany FR

1970 - Brazil

1966 - England

1962 - Brazil

1958 - Brazil

1954 - Germany FR

1950 - Uruguay

1938 - Italy

1934 - Italy

1930 - Uruguay

The 1942 and 1946 tournaments were reportedly not held due to World War II.

