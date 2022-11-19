Where to watch the World Cup in Orlando

article

If you don't want to watch the 2022 World Cup alone, there are several places in Central Florida where you can join fellow soccer fans to cheer during the biggest tournament of the year.

Ace Cafe

Orlando City Soccer Club will host two World Cup Watch Parties, presented by Orlando Health, at Ace Cafe in downtown Orlando.

Friday, Nov. 25: USA v. England

Doors open at 1 p.m. Kickoff is at 2 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18: World Cup Final

Ace Cafe is located in downtown Orlando at 100 W. Livingston Street. You can RSVP to both parties HERE.

The Porch in Winter Park

The Porch will open at noon on Monday, Nov. 21, for its World Cup Watch Party to kickoff USA’s first match against Wales.

The restaurant is located at 643 N. Orange Ave. in Winter Park.

The Pub Orlando

This British Pub at 9101 International Drive will be showing all of the 2022 FIFA World Cup matches. The Pub Orlando is also offering those who watch the games there a chance to win a Budweiser Cooler and Prize Pack worth over $250.

American Social Orlando

This gastropub is hosting its Live Victoriously World Cup Watch Party on Friday, Nov. 25 from 1 - 5 p.m. for the match between the US and England. American Social Orlando is located at 7335 W. Sand Lake Road.

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks on International Drive will be opening early to show the World Cup matches, including the final, and serving up brunch for the games, according to its events calendar.

Murphy's Pub Orlando

Murphy's Pub Orlando will be showing the World Cup games at its location at 6582 International Drive. Murphy's says it will begin opening every day at 7:30 a.m. starting Nov. 21 so soccer fans can come early and grab their seats.

FOX 35 is airing many of the biggest matchups including the U.S. men’s team, while FOX Sports will also air all 64 World Cup matches live across FOX and FS1, with every match livestreaming on the FOX Sports App. The 2022 World Cup kicks off Sunday, Nov. 20. The tournament runs through December 18.