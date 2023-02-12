Watch again: Chris Stapleton sings national anthem at Super Bowl LVII

article

It's no secret that country singer Chris Stapleton's voice moves people and during Super Bowl LVII, that was no exception.

Equipped with his guitar and flanked by the flags of the U.S. military branches, Stapleton sang a beautiful rendition of the national anthem. He was accompanied by Oscar-winning actor Troy Kotsur, who performed the national anthem in American Sign Language.

As both performed, broadcast footage showed clips from the USS Carl Vinson, and various players who were overcome with emotion.

