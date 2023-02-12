Expand / Collapse search

Watch again: Chris Stapleton sings national anthem at Super Bowl LVII

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Super Bowl
FOX 35 Orlando
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Chris Stapleton performs the national anthem prior to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Peterse

It's no secret that country singer Chris Stapleton's voice moves people and during Super Bowl LVII, that was no exception.

Equipped with his guitar and flanked by the flags of the U.S. military branches, Stapleton sang a beautiful rendition of the national anthem. He was accompanied by Oscar-winning actor Troy Kotsur, who performed the national anthem in American Sign Language.

As both performed, broadcast footage showed clips from the USS Carl Vinson, and various players who were overcome with emotion.

Watch the moving performance again below.