UCF hosting NCAA Softball Regionals

For the first time in school history, the UCF Knights will host an NCAA Softball Regional. The Knights are hoping the home-field advantage will help them move on in the tournament.

"It's exciting, it's fun. Girls have smiles on their faces. They love seeing all the NCAA stuff go up, and the bleachers go up," said UCF Head Coach Cindy Ball-Malone, "and we've just been talking about like, what's gotten us here and where we want to keep going. And I asked him again, like, 'Okay you guys, you're hosting a regional, that was one of our goals… we can just say good, let's just play,' and they said, ‘No, we’ve got some more goals!"

UCF continued preparations to host Villanova at 6 p.m. on Friday night. The other teams in the region are South Dakota State and Michigan.

Orlando Regional — May 20-22 at Orlando, Florida

