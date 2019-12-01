UCF dominates South Florida 34-7

article

Dillon Gabriel threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns, Adrian Killins rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown, and UCF concluded its regular season with a 34-7 win over South Florida in the War on I-4 on Friday night.

The Knights (9-3, 6-2) were never seriously tested, as they built a 24-0 lead by halftime with a 35-yard touchdown run from Killins and a 32-yard scoring reception from Gabriel Davis. They erased any lingering doubt as to the outcome when they drove 82 yards for another touchdown immediately after USF finally got on the scoreboard in the third quarter.

“I was just running with a chip on my shoulder out there,” said Killins, a senior. “This was my last game in the Bounce House, my last time playing with my brothers on my left and right. It was a great feeling going out there and competing.”

UCF gained 495 yards to the Bulls’ 181 through the first three quarters. The disparity narrowed to 539-250 after a fourth quarter in which the final margin was all that was left to be determined. The Bulls committed three turnovers, while the hosts committed none.

“I thought our defense was suffocating the entire night,” Knights coach Josh Heupel said. “Our defensive line changed the line of scrimmage.”

For USF (4-8, 2-6), Jordan McCloud completed 9 of 21 passes for 116 yards and two interceptions. Johnny Ford added 58 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.