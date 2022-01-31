Tom Brady responds to retirement rumors: "It's day to day with me."

article

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is staying, for now.

On Monday night, during Sirius XM's "Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, Jim Gray," Brady said when the time's right he'll make a decision.

"I’m still going through the process I said I was going through. Sometimes it really takes some time to evaluate how you feel, what you want to do," Brady said.

"He’ll take all the time he needs, and we’ll see," Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said last week.

News of Brady possibly hanging up the cleats broke over the weekend. He says he's not rushing this process.

The seven-time Super Bowl champ signed a new contract with the Bucs last year, which gave him a $20 million signing bonus. Fifteen million was deferred until February 4. But he's reportedly still getting the $15 million whether he's on the team or not on Friday.

"Literally it’s day to day with me. Trying to do the best I can every day, evaluate things as they come, and trying to make a great decision for me and my family," Brady said.

Brady added during Monday's podcast that he was disappointed this news was overshadowing the great games that were played this weekend and the upcoming game. He said he didn’t want to take away from those players.

