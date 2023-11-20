Expand / Collapse search

Tiger Woods' 14-year-old son trumps dad with Florida high school state golf title

Florida
Associated Press

HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Fla. - Tiger Woods’ 14-year-old son has accomplished something his dad never did: played on a golf team that won a high school state championship.  

Charlie Woods and his team from The Benjamin School edged First Academy by one shot in the two-day Florida High School Athletic Association championship, which concluded Wednesday.

With his father looking on, Charlie Woods shot 78-76 for a 154 total to finish in a tie for 26th. His team’s total was 602, led by Jake Valentine, who finished in a tie for eighth at 148. It was Valentine’s birdie on the 17th hole that put The Benjamin School in front, and he closed with a clinching par.

Alexander Weinberg of Pine Crest won boys’ individual honors with a 143, and Florida Atlantic won the girls’ division by seven shots over First Academy. Mi Li of First Academy won the girls’ individual title with a 136 total.