Central Florida's talented football class makes it official on early signing day

Most high school athletes dream of participating in signing day.

"For the past four years, I’ve been looking at guys do this day. For the past 3-4 years, just to be here in this situation today. It’s definitely a great accomplishment," University of Miami signee, Malik Bryant told FOX35.

In Orlando, seven Jones football players signed their letters of intent to play college ball next year and will be joining programs ranging from the Ivy League to the Atlantic Coast Conference.

"Yale University, it’s a prestigious university. So to be able to make Jones history and be the first football player to attend Yale University. It’s really a blessing and an honor," Yale signee, Zavier Avera said.

There were plenty on hand to watch the Tigers put pen to paper.

"These are people that I see every Friday night at the games supporting me. And for them to be here and watch me sign it, it played a big part," University of Maryland signee, Dylan Wade said.

Jones may be one of the smallest public schools in central Florida. But they always send lots of players to the next level and this year is no different.

This has become the norm at Jones. Coaches are expecting about 10 more kids to sign in February.

It's an athletic accomplishment, but also an academic one too.

"It’s amazing just to watch. Watch them grow from when they were in 9th grade, 8th grade actually, all the way to now they’re seniors head off to college," Jones Associate head football coach, Andrew Anderson said.

Early Signing Day Results:

Apopka High School

Kaven Call – UCF

Boone High School

Aidan Mizell – University of Florida

Dr. Phillips High School

Payton Kirkland – University of Texas

Edgewater High School

Cedric Baxter Jr. – University of Texas

Camp Magee – Northwestern University

Jones High School

Malik Bryant – University of Miami

Dylan Wade – Maryland

Jabari Smith – FAU

Chris Tooley – FAU

Zavier Avera – Yale University

Jaylen Williams – Alcorn State University

Jacob Thornton – Presbyterian College

Lake Mary High School

Braeden Marshall – UCF

Olympia High School

Kamran James – University of Florida

Orlando Christian Prep

Brian Thomas – Valparaiso University

Evan Sierra – Illinois State University

Patrick Bauer – Illinois State University

Osceola High School

John Walker – UCF

Ja’Keem Jackson – University of Florida

Bo Mascoe – Rutgers University

Derrick Leblanc – University of Oklahoma

Winter Park High School