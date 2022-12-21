Central Florida's talented football class makes it official on early signing day
ORLANDO, Fla. - Most high school athletes dream of participating in signing day.
"For the past four years, I’ve been looking at guys do this day. For the past 3-4 years, just to be here in this situation today. It’s definitely a great accomplishment," University of Miami signee, Malik Bryant told FOX35.
In Orlando, seven Jones football players signed their letters of intent to play college ball next year and will be joining programs ranging from the Ivy League to the Atlantic Coast Conference.
"Yale University, it’s a prestigious university. So to be able to make Jones history and be the first football player to attend Yale University. It’s really a blessing and an honor," Yale signee, Zavier Avera said.
There were plenty on hand to watch the Tigers put pen to paper.
"These are people that I see every Friday night at the games supporting me. And for them to be here and watch me sign it, it played a big part," University of Maryland signee, Dylan Wade said.
Jones may be one of the smallest public schools in central Florida. But they always send lots of players to the next level and this year is no different.
This has become the norm at Jones. Coaches are expecting about 10 more kids to sign in February.
It's an athletic accomplishment, but also an academic one too.
"It’s amazing just to watch. Watch them grow from when they were in 9th grade, 8th grade actually, all the way to now they’re seniors head off to college," Jones Associate head football coach, Andrew Anderson said.
Early Signing Day Results:
Apopka High School
- Kaven Call – UCF
Boone High School
- Aidan Mizell – University of Florida
Dr. Phillips High School
- Payton Kirkland – University of Texas
Edgewater High School
- Cedric Baxter Jr. – University of Texas
- Camp Magee – Northwestern University
Jones High School
- Malik Bryant – University of Miami
- Dylan Wade – Maryland
- Jabari Smith – FAU
- Chris Tooley – FAU
- Zavier Avera – Yale University
- Jaylen Williams – Alcorn State University
- Jacob Thornton – Presbyterian College
Lake Mary High School
- Braeden Marshall – UCF
Olympia High School
- Kamran James – University of Florida
Orlando Christian Prep
- Brian Thomas – Valparaiso University
- Evan Sierra – Illinois State University
- Patrick Bauer – Illinois State University
Osceola High School
- John Walker – UCF
- Ja’Keem Jackson – University of Florida
- Bo Mascoe – Rutgers University
- Derrick Leblanc – University of Oklahoma
Winter Park High School
- Aiden Warner – Yale University
- Torian Roberts – Princeton
- Zion Gunn – Purdue University
- Brock Walters – Old Dominion University
- Hudson Gibbs – UCF