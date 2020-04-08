Tailored workouts designed for Orlando Pride players during coronavirus hiatus

Before the Coronavirus hiatus, the Orlando Pride would have been in the middle of their preseason training camp right now.

Their season opener would have been just a few weeks away. Instead, they're all stuck at home just like everyone else.

However, strength and conditioning coach Ivi Casagrande has found a way to keep all her different players with different needs fit and having fun at the same time.

Casagrande has tailored workouts for each individual player as well as a weekly, themed dance/exercise session for the whole team via video conference.