Tailgators back at Raymond James Stadium

While Tampa Bay Buccaneer fans certainly care about what happens on the field inside Raymond James Stadium, pre-game festivities are sometimes more memorable.

"I’m really excited just to be back to tailgating. That’s the best thing," Bucs fan Michael Wilson said.

Wilson and his brother, Rodney Addison always get to the stadium hours before kickoff on game days.

That’s how they get the best tailgating spot.

"We love the atmosphere, the weather. Good times," Addison said.

Sunday morning, Wilson and Addison, along with a couple of friends, set up their tents with music, food, and games.

Their group is small, but that doesn’t stop the party.

"It’s like four of us. But with the other fans that come down. Usually, people just come down and they become a part of our tailgate," Addison said.

The tailgating experience is even more fun for Bucs fans, now that they’ve got Tom Brady and their team is winning.

"Our problem was always having a steady, reliable quarterback. He brought that to the team…It feels great to be able to say we’re on top, as opposed to before we were out here rooting. But it was hard," Wilson said.

