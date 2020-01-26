Super Bowl LIV: San Francisco 49ers to face Kansas City Chiefs in Miami

article

The San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, February 2.

The Kansas City Chiefs are playing in the game for the first time in 50 years against the San Francisco 49ers, who have a chance to win their first NFL title in 25 years. The Chiefs won their spot in the big game after defeating the Tennessee Titans 35-24 in the AFC Championship. The 49ers got their spot after defeating the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in the NFC Championship.

While this is the 11th Super Bowl for Miami, it is actually the first time in a decade that the game returns to Miami after a stadium renovation costing more than $550 million. Upgrades included new seats, suites, concessions, bathrooms, pedestrian bridges and tunnels, and a canopy to protect spectators from sun and rain. New trees and plazas also transformed the grounds, giving the entire stadium a much different look than ten years ago.

Demi Lovato will open the show with the National Anthem. The 27-year-old singer joins the impressive line up of past Super Bowl national anthem performers, including Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Billy Joel, Neil Diamond, Mariah Carey, and Diana Ross.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will then take the stage during the 2020 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. They are both successful Latin popstars who have appealed to both English and Spanish audiences for decades.

The Super Bowl will air Sunday, February 2, 2020, on FOX with coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. FOX 35 News will also have special coverage that morning starting at 7 a.m. on Good Day Orlando. The News Station's Jayme King and Danielle Knox will be live in Miami.