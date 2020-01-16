Demi Lovato to sing national anthem at Super Bowl LIV in Miami

article

Multi-platinum singer Demi Lovato will be singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

Lovato made the announcement on her social media accounts on Thursday.

"Singing the National Anthem at #SBLIV 🏈 🏈 🏈 See you in Miami 🌴 @NFL," she wrote on Instagram to her 76.2 million followers.

Additionally, Christine Sun Kim will sign the national anthem on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf.

The 27-year-old Lovato, who got her start on Disney Channel, has grown into a Grammy-nominated recording artist with hit singles like "Cool For the Summer," "Heart Attack," and "Confident."

The pop superstar is also set to perform at the Grammys on Jan. 26.

Lovato joins the impressive line up of past Super Bowl national anthem performers, including Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Billy Joel, Neil Diamond, Mariah Carey, and Diana Ross.

Pop stars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform during the half-time show.

Super Bowl LIV kicks off Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.