Seminole football player helping feed the underserved in Sanford

Seminole High School’s Chase Johnson is making an impact in Sanford.

Since September, on the first Sunday of the month, he and a few friends, have been cooking, packing and delivering hot meals for people who need them.

"I come from a hard background as well. By being able to give back to people in that position. It just makes me feel way better," Johnson said.

"It represents what I’m trying to do, what we’re trying to do. It’s all about helping others," Seminole head football coach Karl Calhoun Jr. said.

Johnson loves his hometown. That’s why he decided to stay here.

Here’s committed to play at UCF next season.

But his senior year with the ‘Noles hasn’t gone as planned. He’s been sidelined with an injury for weeks.

"I’m not going to lie. Not being able to play something you love, that hurts," Johnson said.

Johnson will soon be back on the field, doing what he loves.

But in the meantime, he’s helping others.

"To have a guy like that, it’s far beyond football with me. So to see him doing something like that, it’s a great gesture," Calhoun said.

If Seminole wins on Friday, Johnson will suit up for next Friday’s regional finals.