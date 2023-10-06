Savannah Bananas' 'Banana Ball World Tour' coming to Florida 3 times in 2024: How to get tickets

Stream FOX 35 News:

Get ready to go bananas, Florida! TikTok's favorite baseball team is coming to the Sunshine State in 2024.

The Savannah Bananas just announced their 2024 Banana Ball World Tour, which plans to bring iconic on-field entertainment, wacky promotions and a lively atmosphere to Tampa Bay, Jacksonville and Miami next year:

February 8-10, 2024: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa Bay

March 1-3, 2024: 121 Financial Ballpark, Jacksonville

October 12, 2024: Loan Depot Park, Miami

Tickets for the highly anticipated Banana Ball World Tour go on sale about two months before the game. To get tickets, you'll need to register on the Ticket Lottery List before Dec. 1. Joining the list does not guarantee tickets.

Open-seating tickets are $35, while "VIB" Experience tickets are $100.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Kyle Luigs #12 of the Savannah Bananas has his ball lit on fire by his teammate Eric Jones Jr. #3 before he pitches it during their game against the Staten Island Ferryhawks at Richmond County Bank Ball Park on August 11, 2023 in New York City. The Savannah Bananas were part of the Coastal Plain League, a summer collegiate league, for seven seasons. In 2022, the Bananas announced that they were leaving the Coastal Plain League to play Banana Ball year-round. Banana Ball was born out of the idea of making baseball more fast-paced, entertaining, and fun. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Click here for more information about tickets.